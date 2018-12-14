'Patience And Time': Rahul Gandhi Tweets Quote By Leo Tolstoy

The picture tweeted by Rahul Gandhi.

After hours of hectic deliberations over selection of chief ministers, Congress president Rahul Gandhi late on Thursday evening tweeted a smiling picture with Madhya Pradesh leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia and quoted Leo Tolstoy to say that the two most powerful warriors are patience and time.

"The two most powerful warriors are patience and time," he tweeted, quoting Leo Tolstoy.

Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted the same picture in the evening saying there is no race for chief minister in Madhya Pradesh and the issue is to serve the people.

"It is not a race, it is not about kursi (chair), we are here to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh," Mr Scindia tweeted.

Mr Nath and Mr Scindia held separate meetings with Rahul Gandhi, where UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi was also present.

Mr Gandhi earlier held a flurry of meetings with senior party leaders, including central observer A K Antony and AICC general secretary in-charge of the state Deepak Babariya, before deciding on the chief minister.

Kamal Nath is set to take over as the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh.

In a tweet, Congress said: "Our best wishes to Shri @OfficeOfKNath for being elected CM of Madhya Pradesh. An era of change is upon MP with him at the helm."