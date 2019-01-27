Patidar Leader Hardik Patel Marries Childhood Friend In Gujarat

Patidar leader Hardik Patel got married in Surendranagar, Gujarat today. (PTI)

Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel married his childhood friend, Kinjal Parikh, in a traditional ceremony today. Their wedding took place in Gujarat's Surendranagar.

A picture from the ceremony shows the couple taking pheras as family members showered flowers on them. Soon after, people began congratulating the couple on Twitter.

In the Gujarat assembly elections in December 2017, Hardik Patel was placed in the unusual position of prominence but was not old enough to contest. Then 23 years old, he was a part of the trio of young leaders - along with Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mewani - that the Congress was banking on heavily in its attempt to defeat the BJP.

The face of the Patel or Patidar agitation for reservation had said he played a crucial role in the Congress's vastly improved performance in Gujarat. "I still won seats for the Congress. Their vote share went from 33 to 43 per cent... that is because of me," Mr Patel had told NDTV.