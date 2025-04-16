"Path To Defeat BJP, RSS Goes Through Gujarat": Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asserted that the path to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) goes through Gujarat.

While addressing the gathering here, Gandhi said that the ongoing tussle was not merely political but also "ideological". The entire country, he added, knows that only Congress can defeat the BJP.

"The ongoing fight is not just a political fight but also a fight of ideologies between BJP-RSS and Congress. The whole country knows that if anyone can defeat the BJP, it is only the Congress Party. If we have to defeat RSS and BJP in the country, the path goes through Gujarat," Gandhi said.

"Our party started in Gujarat itself. You gave us our greatest leader, Mahatma Gandhi, and also Sardar Patel. But we have been demoralised in Gujarat for a long time...but I have come here to assure you that nothing is difficult," he added.

The Congress leader said that the top leadership has decided to bring about changes in the party, where the district leaders would be strengthened. Gandhi informed about his meeting with the senior district leaders in the party, who informed him about the competition among party workers and leaders being "destructive."

"We have decided to bring out changes in Congress. I met senior leaders of your district who told me the competition among us is destructive and not constructive. Secondly, the local people are not included in local ticket distribution," Gandhi said.

He further stated that the district presidents should be handed responsibility and power.

"The main point of the discussion was that the district should not be run from Ahmedabad. The district should run from the district. The district leaders should be strengthened. The district president should be handed responsibility and power. We are starting this work now," the Congress leader said.

The Congress Party has launched a massive protest against the Central government and investigative agencies. The protest follows the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filing a chargesheet against Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald. Protests have been organised across the country, with several prominent leaders at the forefront.

In Delhi, some of the Congress leaders were detained by the Delhi Police as they attempted to breach security cordons near the Congress office.

Congress leader Amit Chavda on Wednesday criticised the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) prosecution complaint against party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald money laundering case, calling it a politically motivated move aimed at diverting public attention from key national issues.

"This is being done to distract the people from real issues and to threaten the opposition," Chavda told reporters. "Institutions like the ED and CBI are being misused to suppress dissent."

Imran Pratapgarhi alleged that the ED action was being carried out as the BJP was sensing defeat in the upcoming elections in Bihar and Assam.

