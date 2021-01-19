Parakram Diwas: Subhas Chandra Bose 125th Birth Anniversary - Key Points

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary: PM Modi expected in Kolkata for Parakram Diwas

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary will be observed as 'Parakram Diwas' or Courage Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the first 'Parakram Diwas' event in Kolkata. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897. A high level panel of 85 members, headed by PM Modi, has been formed to plan the year-round programmes to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose. A notification by the Union Ministry of Culture today said: "In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, the government has decided to celebrate his birthday on the 23rd day of January every year as 'Parakram Diwas' to inspire people of this country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic favour."

All about Parakram Diwas: 10 points

PM Modi is expected to inaugurate an exhibition at the iconic National Library in Kolkata

PM Modi will felicitate members of the Indian National Army, formed by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Family members of Netaji will also be honoured on Saturday

200 Patua (traditional folk art on a scroll) artists from West Bengal will make a painting on a 400-metre-long canvas depicting Subhas Chandra Bose's life

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be at a programme in Odisha's Cuttack where Subhas Chandra Bose was born

A programme at Haripura village in Gujarat's Surat will also be held. Subhas Chandra Bose was elected as president of the Indian National Congress at the Haripura session in 1938

The ministry of culture is also considering a memorial built in honour of around 26,000 INA members who died fighting for the country

The central government's announcement today, drew a sharp reaction from Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, which called it a move linked to the upcoming polls in the state. Both the Centre and the Bengal government will begin year-long celebrations on the day to mark Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary year.