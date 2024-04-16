Pak Woman Seema Haider Summoned As 1st Husband Goes To Noida Court

Seema and Sachin Meena had met while playing mobile game PUBG

Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who illegally crossed over to India last year to be with her lover, has been summoned by a family court in Noida.

Seema Haider was married to Ghulam Haider when she sneaked into India along with her four minor children last year in May.

Seema and her partner in India - Sachin Meena - had met while playing mobile game PUBG. The two claim to have got married in Kathmandu during an earlier meeting.

Ghulam Haider - who lives in Karachi - had filed a petition in the family court in Noida through an Indian lawyer, challenging the validity of Seema's marriage with Sachin Meena.

The two also celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month.

In his petition, Ghulam Haider has also challenged his children's religious conversion.

Ghulam Haider's lawyer Momin Malik claims that Seema had not taken divorce from Ghulam Haider and that her marriage with Sachin was not valid.

Ms Haider has been asked to appear before the court on May 27.

Ghulam Haider had first approached Ansar Burney, a top Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist, for help in getting custody of his four children.

Mr Burney then hired Ali Momin in India and sent him power of attorney to start legal proceedings in Indian courts.

Seema Haider's first husband was working in Saudi Arabia when she came to India via the UAE and Nepal.

In an interview with BBC, Seema had earlier said that she had adopted Hinduism and refused to return to Pakistan. Seema Haider claims her children have also converted to Hinduism.

Mr Burney had said that according to international laws, religious conversion of underage children is prohibited.