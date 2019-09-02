Kulbhushan Jadhav Case LIVE: Indian Officer Meets Kulbhushan Jadhav After Pak Grants Consular Access

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former naval officer sentenced to death in Pakistan over allegations of spying and terrorism, was allowed a meeting with an Indian official for the first time today, weeks after the International Court of Justice ordered Islamabad to give India consular access to him and also review his death sentence. "India will be proceeding for consular access to Jadhav," government sources had said this morning. "Indian Charge d' Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia will be meeting Jadhav. We hope that the Pakistan will ensure right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders," said the sources.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April 2017. India called the closed trial farcical and took Pakistan to the world court a month after the sentencing.



Here are the live updates on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case: