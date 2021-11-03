Pak Refuses Airspace Permission For New Srinagar-Sharjah Direct Flight

Go First is a low-cost airline that was previously called GoAir (File)

Pakistan has denied use of its airspace to a Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight - operated by low-cost airline Go First - that was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to J&K last month.

The Civil Aviation, External Affairs and Home Affairs ministries had been informed of this development, government sources told news agency ANI Wednesday.

The denial has raised questions over the viability of the flight, raising fears it may meet the same fate as the 2009 Srinagar-Dubai service discontinued due to low demand after Pak refused to allow the plane to cross its territory.

Re-routing of flights from Srinagar to the United Arab Emirates (to ensure it doesn't cross Pakistani airspace) adds over an hour of flying time, raising fuel and ticket costs.

The first Srinagar-Sharjah flight took off on October 23. According to flight tracking service Radar24, services up to October 30 were allowed over Pakistan. The November 2 flight was recorded, instead, as flying over Rajasthan, and Gujarat, before turning west over the Arabian Sea.

Go First has said it plans to continue offering the service (on alternate days) for now.

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has hit out at the government for clearing the flight without laying the necessary groundwork; the PDP chief called Mr Shah's flagging off a "PR stunt".

"Puzzling the Government of India didn't even bother securing permission from Pakistan to use its airspace for international flights from Srinagar. PR extravaganza without groundwork," she tweeted.

Another ex-Chief Minister, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, tweeted "very unfortunate".

"Very unfortunate. Pakistan did the same thing with the Air India Express flight from Srinagar to Dubai in 2009-2010. I had hoped Go First being permitted to overfly Pak airspace was indicative of a thaw in relations but alas that wasn't to be," Mr Abdullah tweeted.

Last month, as Amit Shah flagged off the first Srinagar-Sharjah flight, Mr Abdullah had tweeted a word of caution, saying he hoped "Pakistan had a change of heart..."

"Regarding the Srinagar-Sharjah flight announced today - has Pakistan had a change of heart and allowed flights originating from Srinagar to use its airspace? If not then this flight will die the way the Srinagar-Dubai flight died during UPA2," he tweeted.

Good to see the refusal of airspace usage is a thing of the past. Perhaps there is hope for relations between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/jYgLZdqijH — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 23, 2021

Pakistan has, however, been allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use its airspace; most recently the Prime Minister's plane crossed Pak airspace to and from Europe, when he was attending the G20 and COP26 summits in Italy and Scotland, respectively.

In September, when PM Modi flew to Washington, his flight was also allowed to use Pak airspace.