Pakistan Firing Kills Woman, Injures 3 Jawans, Says Jammu And Kashmir Minister

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Firing was also reported from Gulpur, Balakote sectors yesterday, with no loss of life (Representational) Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Revenue, Parliamentary Affairs and Haj and Auqaf, Abdul Rehman Veeri today said one civilian was killed and three Army jawans injured in Pakistani firing in Poonch in the last 24 hours.



Replying to a question raised by National Conference MLA Mian Altaf Ahmad and other legislators over the loss of lives and damage to property in the recurrent incidents of cross-border shelling, the minister told the Assembly that at about 4.20pm yesterday, the Pakistani army started indiscriminate firing in Mankote sector, which is manned by the Indian Army's 22 Sikh Regiment.



He said one woman, identified as Zainab Bee, 45, a resident of Nar Balnoi, was killed and three Army personnel, Havaldar Lakhvinder Singh, Havaldar Balvir Singh and Lance Naik Charandeep Singh, were injured.



Firing was also reported from Gulpur and Balakote sectors yesterday, however, there were no reports of loss of life, Mr Veeri added.



The minister said the district administration in Poonch was taking steps to avoid loss of life and property.



Alternate arrangements were in place for boarding and lodging of the affected population, he added.



