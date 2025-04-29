"India Must Show...": Congress Urges PM To Call Special Parliament Session

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a special Parliament session to deal with the situation created by the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 35 tourists and a Kashmiri on April 22. In a separate letter, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has also requested the Prime Minister for such a session.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister, at this moment, when unity and solidarity are essential, (the) Opposition believes that it is important to convene a special session of both houses of Parliament at the earliest. This will be a powerful demonstration of our collective resolve and will to deal with the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on innocent citizens on 22 April 2025. It is our fond hope that the session will be accordingly convened," Mr Kharge wrote in his letter. Jairam Ramesh, Congress MP and head of the party's communications wing, shared the letter on X.

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Shri Mallikarjun Kharge has written to the PM last night requesting that a special session of both Houses of Parliament be convened at the earliest to demonstrate a collective will to deal with the situation…

In another letter, Mr Gandhi said, "Dear Prime Minister, the terrorist attack in Pahalgam has outraged every Indian. At this critical time, India must show that we will always stand together against terrorism. The Opposition believes that a special session of both Houses of Parliament should be convened, where the representatives of the people can show their unity and determination. We request that such a special session be convened at the earliest."

My letter to PM Modi requesting a special session of both houses of Parliament to be convened at the earliest.



At this critical time, India must show that we always stand together against terrorism.

The Budget session of the Parliament, which started on January 31, ended on April 4. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are scheduled to meet for the Monsoon Session in July.

The Congress chief's letter to the Prime Minister comes amid rising tension between New Delhi and Pakistan, suspected to have played a key role in the terror attack at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, where tourists were killed in cold blood.

The government had earlier called an all-party meeting to brief Opposition leaders on its future course of action. Mr Kharge and Leader of the Opposition, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi have said that the government has the full support of the Opposition for any action.

The Prime Minister has said there is "grief and rage" over the attack from "Kargil to Kanyakumari". This attack was not just on innocent tourists; the country's enemies have shown the audacity to attack India's soul," the Prime Minister said.

He has said the terrorists who carried out the attack and those who plotted it would "get a punishment they cannot imagine". "The time has come to raze whatever is left of the terror haven. The will of 140 crores will break the back of the masters of terror," he said.

The government has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and visa services to Pakistani nationals. Islamabad has responded by threatening that it will suspend all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement that validates the Line of Control.