P Chidambaram Warns Government Of 'Wrath Of Farmers' Who Feel Deceived

P Chidambaram quotes poet-saint Thisuvalluvar to highlight his point.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has warned the Government of India of the wrath of farmers "who believe they are being deceived" even as it began talks with protest leaders in New Delhi. In a tweet posted today, the former Finance Minister quoted his favourite poet-saint, Tiruvalluvar, to burnish his view on the ongoing stalemate over the three central agricultural laws that have sparked a furore across the country.

"My favourite poet Saint Tiruvalluvar wrote 2000 years ago that 'If farmers fold their hands, even a person who has renounced life cannot survive'," Mr Chidambaram tweeted. "How true it is today. No government can face the wrath of farmers who believe they are being deceived."

On Saturday, the senior politician had said that the government must agree to keep the new farm laws in abeyance "pending its repeal" and that any new law must include the needs and desires of the farming community.

In the meantime, talks began between government representatives and leaders of the farmer protest movement in the national capital today - the seventh such round.

Two main issues are still on board: repeal of the three agriculture laws and legal status to the minimum support price guarantee. The farmers have warned of holding a tractor rally on Republic Day if their demands are not met.

In the last round, the Centre had said that the two sides had come to an understanding on two of the four demands: withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and the penal provisions for stubble burning in the Air Quality Commission Ordinance.