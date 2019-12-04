"After 106 Days, Not A Single Charge Framed Against Me": P Chidambaram

P Chidambaram spent over three months in custody after his arrest in the INX Media case.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram was greeted with loud cheers by supporters upon his release from Delhi's Tihar jail on Wednesday evening, hours after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the INX Media case. However, the senior Congress leader refused to answer any questions on the case, citing a court order preventing him from doing so.

"I cannot comment on the case. I am going to obey the Supreme Court's order and I will not comment on the case," Mr Chidambaram said.

However, that did not prevent him from alleging that he was unjustly persecuted by the BJP-led central government on flimsy grounds. "The fact is, after 106 days of pre-trial incarceration, there is not a single charge that has been framed against me," Mr Chidambaram said, adding that he would "speak all about it" on Thursday.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to the 74-year-old politician earlier in the day, but on the condition that he desists from giving any press interviews or making public comments regarding himself or any of his co-accused in the money-laundering case.

"The appellant (Mr Chidambaram) shall not give any press interviews nor make any public comment in connection with this case qua him or other co-accused," the bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy said.

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Mr Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

The Congress leader has been in custody since August 21, when he was arrested by the central probe agency from his New Delhi residence amid high drama. On October 16, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in connection with the money-laundering case.