Cracker Explosion At Religious Rally In Punjab, Over A Dozen Dead: Cops

The accident occurred during a religious procession in the northern state's Tarn Taran district.

A pile of fireworks went off during a "nagar kirtan" procession in Tarn Taran district.

Chandigarh:

Over a dozen people were killed and several others injured in a firecracker explosion during a religious procession in Punjab on Saturday, police said.

The explosion occurred during a "Nagar Kirtan" religious procession near Pahu village in Tarn Taran district. The accident occurred when sparks from crackers burst during the procession landed on a tractor trolley that was carrying a huge pile of fireworks.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (Border Range) SPS Parmar has confirmed the accident.

