"Huge", "Landmark": Opposition Hails Court Order On Poll Body Appointments

'Huge', 'Landmark': Opposition Hails Court Order On Poll Body Appointments
New Delhi:

Opposition leaders today hailed the Supreme Court order over the appointments to the top election body in the country.

A panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India will be advising the President to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner and the two Election Commissioners, a five-judge bench said in a unanimous verdict aimed at "maintaining the purity of elections".

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien called it "huge" and did a wordplay to assert the Supreme Court order will make the Election Commission "competent".

"HUGE. So Extremely Comprised (EC) can again drive to become Extremely Competent (EC)," said Mr O'Brien.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena called it a "landmark" order.

"Truly landmark order from Supreme Court on top appointments of EC. A panel comprising PM, Leader of Opp/opposition leader of largest political party in Lok Sabha & the CJI for the top appointments in Election Commission. Earlier it was the PM recommending names to the President," said Priyanka Chaturvedi, Rajya Sabha MP from the Thackeray camp.

Featured Video Of The Day

Big BJP Lead In Nagaland, Ahead In Tripura, C Sangma Leads In Meghalaya
.