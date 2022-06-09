Only 1 Scindia Family Member In Politics At A Time: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia said candidates for Madhya Pradesh local body polls will be announced soon

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said his family has followed the practice of having only one member in active politics at a time as others should get an opportunity.

"I don't want to get into whether tickets will be given to the leaders' families or not. But you must have always seen that in the Scindia family, only one member remained in politics. We have followed this (practice) for the last 30-40 years in our lifetime. This is an important step because everyone should get an opportunity. One member (in politics) is enough in a family," Mr Scindia said.

He was responding to a question by reporters on how many members from the families of leaders, MLAs or ministers should get a ticket to contest the upcoming local body polls.

Mr Scindia, who belongs to the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, arrived in the city to take part in local programmes.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's father, Madhavrao Scindia, who spent much of his political life in the Congress, died in a plane crash in 2001. The young Mr Scindia, who had been with Congress for 18 years, having joined the party after his father's death, quit the party and joined the ruling BJP in March 2020.

On when the names of BJP candidates would be declared for the upcoming local body elections in Madhya Pradesh, he said it will be done shortly, and expressed confidence about the party's victory.

During a recent visit to Bhopal, BJP president JP Nadda had strongly opposed dynastic politics and added that the party will oppose it even at the cost of losing seats.