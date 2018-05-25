On Video, Surat's 20-Year-Old 'Lady Don' Seen Wielding Sword, Threatening Shopkeeper

This was among many such incidents when Asmita Gohil was seen threatening people with a weapon.

According to her Facebook account, Asmita Baa Gohil is "self-employed" and has over 2,500 friends and 12,000 followers. Her bio reads, "Hamare jeene ka tareeka thoda alag hai, hum ummeed par nahi, apni zidd per jeete hain (Our way of life is different, we don't live by expectations, we live on our own terms)." She has posted numerous photographs in which she is flaunting weapons, such as pistols, swords, knives, and posing with expensive cars and bikes.

A sword-wielding 20-year-old and her friend have been arrested for threatening a shopkeeper, extorting Rs 500 and forcing him to shut his shop in Gujarat, police said. In the CCTV footage of Varsha Society in Surat's Varachha, Asmita Gohil, who is known as "Lady Don" in the area, can be seen pillion riding Rahul. It's a little after 6 on Monday morning and the two can be seen going back and forth on their bike. They stop outside a panseller's shop, Asmita threatens him with a sword after which he closes his shop.This was among many such incidents when Asmita Gohil was seen threatening people with a weapon. Earlier in March, a video of Asmita abusing and wielding a bill hook blade and her friend Sanjay Gohil holding a kitchen knife during a fracas with a group of men on Holi had gone viral. The police had charged them for inciting riots. Both of them were arrested, but later got bail.In another case, Asmita along with Kalia, her accomplice, forced a biker to alight and sped away with his motorcycle. Her shenanigans have earned her the title of "Surat's Lady Don"."A lot of cases have been registered against this woman. Her past is riddled with criminal activities," officer MP Patel from told news agency ANI after her arrest.