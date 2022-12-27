On CCTV, Tunisha Sharma's Ex Sheezan Khan, Now Arrested, Seen Taking Her To Hospital

Tunisha Sharma is being carried by Sheezan Khan and two others to hospital

A CCTV footage has emerged showing actor Sheezan Khan and two others carrying his co-actor Tunisha Sharma to hospital.

TV actor Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets in Maharashtra's Palghar. Sheezan Khan has been arrested for alleged abetment to suicide. Both were in a relationship. They broke up 15 days before Tunisha Sharma's death last week.

In the CCTV video, Tunisha Sharma is seen being hurriedly carried by a man up a flight of stairs while Sheezan Khan and a woman walk beside him.

Reports say the CCTV footage is from a hospital, where they carried Tunisha Sharma from the sets.

A team from a Forensic Science Laboratory in Mumbai visited the sets of the television show in Palghar where Tunisha Sharma was found dead. They seized various material including a crepe bandage which she allegedly used to hang herself, news agency PTI reported today quoting a police officer.

Sheezan Khan has claimed that Tunisha Sharma also tried to die by suicide a few days before she was found hanging on the sets.

"Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her," a police source quoting Sheezan Khan told news agency ANI.

The actor told the police he broke up with Tunisha Sharma after he was "so disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar" allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, ANI reported.

Rightwing groups have alleged 'love jihad', which they claim is the act of Muslim men luring Hindu women to convert, in the macabre Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Tunisha Sharma's uncle, Pawan Sharma, however, told NDTV yesterday that she came to know Sheezan Khan has been going around with other women, which put her in a lot of stress. "Both ate at the makeup room. No one knows what happened after that. We got a call asking us to come," Pawan Sharma told NDTV.

He denied Sheezan Khan's claim that Tunisha Sharma tried to die by suicide in the two weeks before she was found dead on the sets. "Never, never. She never tried to commit suicide," her uncle told NDTV. "She was in a lot of stress. That's why her mother was worried about her," Pawan Sharma said.