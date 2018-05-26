On Camera, Muslim Man Assaulted For Being Friends With Hindu Woman In UP's Kanpur

The man, who belongs to the Muslim community, had gone to a railway station to meet her on Friday. The attackers, who live in the same locality, followed him. In the two-minute video, the men are seen asking him about the woman, who is a Hindu, and the nature of their relationship. His response makes his attackers angry who slap him hard and continue the assault when a voice warns him that he "will have to pay for what he has done".
"Tumhari zindagi agar barbaad nahin kar dee to ham apna naam badal denge (we will change our names if we failed to destroy you)," can be heard in the video.
Another voice suggests that they should move to a less-crowded place, at which point the video ends.
The man told NDTV that his attckers claimed to be members of Right-wing organisations. He said that he is good friends with the woman and had gone to the railway station to meet her after a long time.
The video surfaced just a day after another a Sikh police officer saved a Muslim man from a mob in Uttarakhand.
CommentsOn Tuesday, the officer, Gagandeep Singh, had responded to alerts about trouble in an area near a prominent temple in Ramnagar, where a group was attacking a Muslim man seen with his Hindu girlfriend.
The photograph that went viral showed him shielding the man from an angry crowd.