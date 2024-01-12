On Camera, Cop Hit By Speeding Car At Punjab Checkpost, Flung In Air

After hitting the cop, the driver fled from the spot, leaving him critically injured.

A policeman was critically injured after a speeding car hit him near a check post in Punjab's Jalandhar. The horrific incident was captured on a CCTV camera near the checkpoint.

The 27-second CCTV footage shows speeding car rushing in and hit the policeman, who was on duty at the hi-tech check post on Sutlej river in the Shahkot area.

The car was coming from Moga Road when the cop signalled the driver to stop. But, instead of stopping, the driver hit the cop, who was flung in the air due to the impact and crashed onto the road divider.

After hitting the cop, the driver fled from the spot, leaving him critically injured.

The police said that the condition of the cop is critical, while a search has been launched to trace the driver involved in the horrific incident.