On Allegations Against Chief Justice, Supreme Court Judges' Panel Set Up

Justice SA Bobde has been appointed to conduct an in-house inquiry into the allegations (File Photo)

A panel of Supreme Court judges has been set up to look into allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. It has three judges, including a woman judge.

The top judge has delegated his powers to Justice SA Bobde, who comes second in seniority, to deal with the allegations put forth by a former Supreme Court employee. He has constituted a special bench of Justices Arun Mishra, RF Nariman and Deepak Gupta to look into the case, the first hearing for which was held today.

Chief Justice Gogoi has strongly denied the allegations, asserting that the independence of the judiciary is "under threat". "This is unbelievable. I don't think I should stoop low even to deny these allegations," he said on Saturday.

