Rapid PCR, RT-PCR Tests At Delhi Airport: Cost, Other Details

Starting today, airports across the country have enforced strict quarantine and testing rules for international passengers amid growing concern over the entry and spread of the Omicron Covid strain. At the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, incoming passengers from 'at risk' countries can undergo either the Rapid PCR and RT-PCR tests. 'At risk' countries include those that have confirmed cases of the highly transmissible Omicron strain.

Passengers who undergo RT PCR tests, which is one of the most widely used methods for detecting COVID-19, need to pay Rs 500 for the test. However, the test result will be available in 5-6 hours, officials told NDTV. The entire process - including waiting for turn and other Covid-related formalities - may add another 1-2 hours, he said.

Meanwhile, those who take the Rapid PCR tests need to shell out Rs 3,900 at the airport. The results of these tests are however available in one hour, the officials added. Rapid PCR test, which has the same reliability and sensitivity as the commonly used PCR test, is one of the most in demand for travel to international destinations.

If found positive, the traveller will be shifted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. Sample of those tested positive will be sent to Insacog labs for genome sequencing to determine the variant of COVID-19.

Those who test negative will undergo mandatory seven-day home quarantine, during which time they must take RT-PCR tests. They will be allowed to leave only after returning negative test results.

'Omicron' - found in at least 13 countries so far - was declared a variant of concern last week by the WHO with the classification putting it in the same category as globally dominant Delta, and its weaker rivals Alpha, Beta, and Gamma.

The government also announced a list of "at-risk" nations - the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.