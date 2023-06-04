Restoration Work At Odisha Train Accident Site On At War Footing: Railways

Odisha Train Accident: Railways said that officials are closely monitoring restoration process.

The Railways Ministry informed on Saturday that the restoration work is ongoing at war footing in Odisha's Balasore where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved in a horrific accident, leaving 288 passengers dead and over 803 injured.

The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

The Ministry of Railways in its tweet said that the officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site.

Railways also informed that more than seven Poclain machines, two accident relief trains, 3-4 railway and road cranes have been deployed for early restoration.

Officials are closely monitoring the restoration process at the accident site. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 3, 2023

Earlier, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the accident spot, accompanied by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"It's a painful incident. We might not bring back the lives lost but we are with the families of the victims at this hour of grief. The government has taken very serious note of the incident and will leave no stone unturned in treating the injured passengers. An investigation has been ordered and those found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said.

48 trains have been cancelled, 39 diverted and 10 trains have been short terminated due to the accident, which happened on the Howrah-Chennai main line in the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway.