Odisha Congress Candidate Critical After Being Shot At By Men On Bike

Manoj Jena was riding a bike with another person when he was shot at. (Representational)

A Congress candidate from Odisha's Aska assembly seat was critically injured on Wednesday after four unidentified people shot at him, the police said.

Manoj Jena was riding a bike with another person when he was shot at. He was rushed to a hospital in Berhampur and later shifted to another one in Cuttack. His condition is said to be critical.

The police said four unidentified people, who were riding on two motorcycles, shot at him. They added that the motive is still unclear.

They accused immediately fled from the spot. "At least two police teams have been employed to search for the accused," a senior police officer said.

Manoj Jena, who contested from the Aska assembly segment as a Congress candidate, was pitted against BJD's Manjula Swain, wife of former lawmaker Ladu Kishor Swain.

