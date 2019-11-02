Odisha Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Picked For Italian Golden Sand Art Award

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik was congratulated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Internationally-acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has been selected for the prestigious Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019.

He will be honoured during the International Scorrana Sand Nativity in Italy scheduled to be held from November 13 to 18.

Mr Pattnaik said he will also represent India in International scorrana sand Nativity. As many as eight sculptors will participate in this festival.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated the sand artist for his achievement.

"Congratulations to eminent sand artist Padma Sri @sudarsansand on being selected for the prestigious Italian Golden Sand Art Award 2019. His flair with sand continues to make #Odisha proud across the world and serve as a beautiful tribute to the states rich artistic culture," the chief minister tweeted.

Sudarsan Pattnaik said he has received a letter from the president of "Promuovi Scorrona" Vito Maraschio informing him about his selection for the award.

"I am very glad to know that I am selected for this award. I feel very honoured to be part of this festival," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.