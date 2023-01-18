'Not The First Time': BJP Leader On PM Modi's Message About Minorities

PM Modi advised leaders to avoid incendiary remarks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always rebuked those who stoke discord, a senior leader of the BJP has told NDTV, a day after he was reported to have nudged those who make provocative comments at a party convention.

"This is not the first time he has spoken about this. PM Modi has always censured people who create rifts in society. PM Modi never accepts any such statement from members of his party. He warns such people, and they also face action," Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in an exclusive interview.

Mr Naqvi, one of the BJP's most prominent Muslim figures and a former minister of minority affairs, said, "All sections of society Pasmanda, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians believe in PM Modi's brand of inclusive development."

"PM Modi has always strived for the progress of all sections of society. But you should look at the other side. The secular syndicate stays silent on toxic statements. Congress, Mamata [Banerjee] ji, Akhilesh [Yadav] ji never oppose such comments," he added.

Addressing a National Executive meeting of the BJP in Delhi on Tuesday, PM Modi advised leaders to avoid incendiary remarks on "irrelevant issues" such as films and Bollywood as "they put the party's development agenda on the back-burner", news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

The comments come amid a campaign against movie stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and their movies by some leaders and members of the BJP. Shah Rukh Khan's latest release 'Pathaan' has drawn attacks, including the vandalism of theatres, by leaders and groups linked to the party.

Reminding them that with just around 400 days left for the 2024 national elections, party members must serve every section but not expect votes in return, PM Modi reportedly said.

"PM called upon BJP workers to meet Pasmanda Muslims, Bohra community, Muslim professionals and educated Muslims without expecting votes in return," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.