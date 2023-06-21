Noida Woman Found Dead, Family Alleges Murder By In-Laws

The woman, aged around 27, had had a fight with her husband in the morning.

A mother of three children in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday. Her in-laws cremated the body without calling in the police.

The woman, aged around 27, had had a fight with her husband in the morning after which she locked herself inside a bathroom of the house. She was later found hanging there, police said.

The woman's brother told the Badalpur Police that she had been killed by her in-laws, said a police spokesperson.

An investigation has been launched into the matter, he added.

The woman, who got married in 2016, had three children – a son and two daughters.

"This morning, she had a fight with her husband after which she went to the bathroom and was later found dead… The in-laws did not inform the woman's family and burned the body," the spokesperson said.

"Once a complaint is received, appropriate legal action would be ensured in the case," the police said.

