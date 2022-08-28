'Goosebumps': Noida Demolition's Project Head Hours Ahead Of Big Blast

Noida twin towers demolition: The project engineer said the blast will be executed at 2:30 pm. (File)

Ahead of the explosion that will bring down the massive twin towers in Noida today, the project head of the engineering firm tasked with the job said he's getting "goosebumps" since morning.

"I have been getting goosebumps since morning. I am a little nervous but confident as well," said Utkarsh Mehta of Edifice Engineering while speaking to NDTV.

He said all preparations have been done and the blast will be executed at 2:30 pm.

"We are almost ready, everything is done. We are checking the connections. Some instruments required to monitor data are being deployed," he said.

The Supertech twin towers, taller than the Qutub Minar, have been fitted with 3,700 kg explosives in its pillars. The collapse will last for nine seconds and it will take another 12 minutes for the dust to settle, an official earlier said.

As many as 560 police personnel, 100 people from the reserved forces, four quick response teams and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team have been deployed for the demolition, news agency ANI quoted DCP (Central) Rajesh S as saying.

Traffic diversion points have been activated, he added.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition last year over violations of building norms.