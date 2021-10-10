Noida Man Stabs Wife, Other Family Members In Fit Of Rage, 1 Dies: Cops

The police said that they have arrested the accused. (Representational)

A 24-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times allegedly by her husband in Noida near Delhi after she suspected him of having another relationship, the police said. Two of her family members were also injured in the attack and one of them died later.

The incident took place in Noida's Sector 46 when Kranti went to stay with her brother, his wife, and 8-year-old niece because she was upset with her husband, the police said.

Investigation revealed that the couple shared a strained relationship as the woman raised suspicion over her husband having another relationship, police said.

The accused, identified as Anil, reached his brother-in-law's house and allegedly stabbed his wife, her sister-in-law, and niece with a knife in a fit of rage.

"Anil had a heated argument with his wife, following which he stabbed her and the family multiple times. All three were taken to the hospital immediately. While the woman and child suffered multiple injuries and are critical, the sister-in-law died," Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP Noida Zone-1 said.

Police said that they have arrested the accused who worked as a laborer in Delhi's Narela area.

"Kranti suspected her husband Anil of having an extramarital affair and there was a dispute between the two, following which she decided to return to her brother's house. Anil was so hurt by the allegations that he came to Noida to convince his wife, but the dispute between the two escalated, and the man attacked her with the knife," Mr Singh said.

