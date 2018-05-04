No Water From Pavana Dam For Cricket Stadiums, Rules Bombay High Court In a previous hearing, the court had observed in a lighter vein, "At least, none of the respondents has claimed so far that cricket is an industry."

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT For the last 6 years, 2.5 lakh litres of water was being supplied from the dam for the stadium Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has denied permission to the Maharashtra government from renewing an agreement that allowed the Maharashtra Cricket Association to use water from the Pavana Dam to prepare the stadium and pitch for cricket matches, including the Indian Premier League or IPL.



For the last six years, 2.5 lakh litres of water was being supplied from the dam for maintenance of the stadium as a result of an agreement between the government and Maharashtra Cricket Association.



In a previous hearing, the court had observed in a lighter vein, "At least, none of the respondents has claimed so far that cricket is an industry."



The agreement between Maharashtra Cricket Association and the irrigation department which gave the Maharashtra Cricket Association 2.5 lakh litres of water given every day was declared illegal by the High Court.



After studying the affidavit filed by the Vidarbha Cricket Association and the Mumbai Cricket Association, the court also decided that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC will not supply water to the Mumbai Cricket Association (Wankhede Stadium) for maintaining pitches and stadiums.



Advocate Rakesh Singh, who appeared for the petitioner, told NDTV, "The court has decided priorities for water usage. How the water is to be used is decided through the Maharashtra water policy. If you see the policy, this water has to be used for drinking purposes. After drinking and sanitation the water needs to be used for farming and agricultural purposes. We all know that the Pune belt is flourishing when it comes to agriculture. I think it will be a great boon for the farmers of the area. "



The court's order came after a public interest litigation filed by Loksatta Movement, a non-profit voluntary association. The bench had earlier questioned the respondents on how the cricket association was given permission to use water meant for drinking and irrigation for cricket matches under the guise of supply for "industrial use" and said that IPL matches fall under the category of 'recreational activity' and not 'industrial activity.'



