No Foreign Head Of State As Republic Day Chief Guest Due To Covid: Centre

No foreign dignitary will attend this year's Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest due to the Covid outbreak, the foreign ministry said today.

"Due to the global COVID-19 situation, it has been decided that this year there will not be any foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event," ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was expected to be the chief guest this year. But he cancelled his visit following the outbreak of a highly infectious mutant strain of the virus that has affected thousands of people in the UK.