No Change In Stand, Says Centre After 'Skip Dalai Lama Events' Report

The centre has said India's position on the Dalai Lama has not changed (file photo)

The Ministry of External Affairs has said India's position on the Dalai Lama has not changed after the Indian Express reported this morning that the centre has asked officials to stay away from Tibetan functions since this is a "sensitive time" for India-China ties.The Indian Express quotes a note sent by the Cabinet Secretary on February 26, which says "senior leaders" and "government functionaries" of the centre and states should stay away from events planned for March-end and early April by the "Tibetan leadership in India" to mark the start of 60 years in exile of the Dalai Lama.The cabinet secretary's note cites advice by the Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale. This marks a significant shift in India's position on the Dalai LamaThe MEA statement, however, is silent on the note only saying that India's position on the Dalai Lama "is clear and consistent. He is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by the people of India. There is no change in that position. His Holiness is accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India." Late last month, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, who reportedly held the key negotiations to resolve the 73-day standoff at Doklam, visited Beijing and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. His visit was in the backdrop of difficult bilateral and trilateral issues being dealt with by the two countries.The Doklam standoff ended on August 28 after the Chinese military stopped road building close to the strategic Chicken Neck corridor in an area claimed by Bhutan.

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.