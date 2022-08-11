'Joke': Nitish Kumar On BJP's 'He Wanted To Be Vice President' Charge

Nitish Kumar took oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record eighth time yesterday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has rejected claims by BJP MP and his former deputy Sushil Kumar Modi that some people in Mr Kumar's party gave feelers to nominate the Chief Minister for the Vice President's post.

"We supported the NDA candidates in the presidential and vice presidential elections. It's a joke about me wanting to become the Vice President," Mr Kumar said a day after taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record eighth time.

Mr Modi yesterday said the same Janata Dal (United) leaders, who asked for Mr Kumar to be made Vice President, approached him with a plan that he could become Bihar Chief Minister if Mr Kumar goes to Delhi.

"Some JD(U) people had come to say that make 'Nitish Kumar the Vice President and you should rule in Bihar'," Mr Modi told reporters.