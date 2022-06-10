Nirjala Ekadashi 2022: Fasting Time, Puja Vidhi And All That You Need To Know

Nirjala Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most important Ekadasi vrat in the year.

One year in the Hindu calendar consists of 24 Ekadashi vrats. Among these 24 days of fasting, Nirjala Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most important days of fasting. This day is marked by strict rules of fasting, which makes it a tough vrat to follow.

In fact, the holy scriptures point out that Nirjala Ekadashi requires courage and determination. Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe this day of fasting.

As the name suggests, Nirjala Ekadashi is observed by fasting without a drop of water for the entire day. The day falls during the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha according to the Hindu calendar. Some devotees follow the fasting ritual for two consecutive days also.

Date of Nirjala Ekadashi 2022

This year, Nirjala Ekadashi is on June 10.

Time of Nirjala Ekadashi 2022

The Ekadashi tithi begins at 07:25 am on June 10 and ends at 05:45 am on June 11.

The Parana time for June 11 is from 01:44 am to 04:32 pm.

Significance of Nirjala Ekadashi 2022

The Nirjala Ekadashi vrat is considered the toughest Ekadashi vrat. This is because of its strict fasting rules. The day of fasting marks the shunning of food and water. Devotees believe observing this Ekadashi helps them reap many blessings.

Some devotees are not able to observe all the 24 Ekadashi vrats throughout the year. They compensate for these fasting days by keeping a strict fast on Nirjala Ekadashi.

History of Nirjala Ekadashi 2022

Nirjala Ekadashi is also known as Pandava Ekadashi, Bhimseni Ekadashi or Bhima Ekadashi. Legends from Hindu mythology suggest that Bhim, the second Pandava in Mahabharata, was the only Pandava who wasn't able to observe Ekadashi without food. He met Maharishi Vyasa for help and the age asked him to observe only Nirjala Ekadashi to compensate for not fasting on all 24 Ekadashi days throughout the year.