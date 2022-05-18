9 Die In Assam Floods, Over 6 Lakh Affected Across 27 Districts: 10 Facts

More than 48,000 people have been shifted to 248 relief camps.

Hojai and Cachar are the worst-hit districts. More than 1 lakh people have been affected in each district.

The army has rescued more than 2,000 people trapped in Hojai district as part of ongoing rescue efforts.

Dima Hasao district in south Assam remains cut off for the fifth day today.

Landslides triggered by rain have cut off road and rail links to Dima Hasao.

It has also snapped road and rail connectivity to the Barak Valley as well as vital parts of Tripura, Mizoram and Manipur since Sunday.

Torrential rain hit the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh since the last two days.

The met office in Guwahati has issued a warning widespread rain across the region over the next four days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured Assam of all assistance from the Central government. In a tweet, he said he has already spoken to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.