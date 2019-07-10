Nigerian Among 3 Arrested For Allegedly Duping Women On Matrimonial Site

Probe is on to arrestone more person involved in the case, police (Representational)

Three people, including a Nigerian man, were arrested for allegedly duping women through a matrimonial site, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Smart Egharevba (43) a Nigerian national, Balram, a resident of Karnal in Haryana, and a woman, who is a resident of Gumla district in Jharkhand, they said.

Based on a complaint lodged by a woman on December 20, 2018, police launched a probe into the matter.

In her complaint, she said that a man, who introduced himself as Neil Seed Kumar, approached her through a matrimonial site. Both of them exchanged phone numbers and started chatting with each other, the police said.

After some time, the accused told her that he would be sending her some valuable articles and asked her to deposit Rs 14 lakh in four bank accounts for custom clearance, police said.

Thereafter, he disappeared. When the complainant realised that she had been duped, she approached police.

"Police gathered information about the alleged bank account in which money was transferred and arrested Balram on Thursday," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) A K Singla said.

During interrogation, Balram told police about his accomplices. Subsequently, police arrested Egharevba and a woman, whose name has not been disclosed by policemen.

Police suspect that Balram and his accomplices have duped other women also through matrimonial sites.

Further investigation is underway to arrest one more person involved in the case, police added.

