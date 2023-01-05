New Flashpoint In Lt Governor vs AAP Ahead Of Mayoral Polls Tomorrow

VK Saxena named BJP councilor Satya Sharma pro-tem Speaker. (File)

The turf war in Delhi intensified today as Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today picked a BJP leader as temporary Speaker to preside over the election of a Mayor tomorrow, ignoring the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s recommendation.

The newly-elected Municipal Corporation will meet for the first time after AAP won the December election, ousting the BJP after 15 years.

Mr Saxena named BJP councilor Satya Sharma pro-tem Speaker instead of Mukesh Goyal, the AAP member recommended by the Delhi government.

Satya Sharma has been Mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation; all the corporations in Delhi were merged before the civic body election in December.

Mukesh Goyal is the senior most councilor in the new civic body.

Three names are in the running for the post of Mayor - Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur from AAP and Rekha Gupta from the BJP.

The nominees for the post of deputy mayor are Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP).

Upset by Mr Saxena's choice for temporary Speaker, AAP accused the Centre's ruling BJP of destroying all democratic traditions.

"It is the tradition that the senior most member of House is nominated as pro-tem Speaker or presiding officer. But BJP is hell bent destroying all democratic traditions and Institutions," tweeted AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj.

The AAP government had protested even when the Lt Governor named 10 nominated councilors for the new house ahead of the Mayor's election. AAP called his decision "illegal and unconstitutional" and accused Mr Saxena of bypassing the elected Delhi government.

"The Lt Governor called the MCD Commissioner and asked for the file of nominated councilors to be sent directly, bypassing the Delhi government. The MCD consists of 10 nominated councilors, whose names are always sent to the Lt Governor by the Delhi government under a process, be it Congress or AAP governments," said AAP leader Atishi, alleging that all 10 were BJP members.

AAP won 134 of 250 wards in the first municipal election held after the redrawing of constituencies and the merging of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) last year. The BJP finished second with 104 seats and the Congress ended up with nine seats.