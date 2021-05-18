"Never Exported Vaccines At Cost Of People In India": Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla said India's vaccination drive cannot be completed in two or three months(FILE)

Serum Institute chief Adar Poonawalla -- who moved to the UK earlier this month amid a huge vaccine shortage and pressure to scale up production -- today said his firm has "never exported vaccines at the cost of the people of India". India's vaccination drive, he said, cannot be completed in two or three months given the huge population. It is Important to "stay united to fight the pandemic", read his statement in which he also pointed out that India is now receiving support from nations where vaccines, medicines were exported.

In the statement, Mr Poonawalla also explained the circumstances in which consignments of vaccines were sent abroad and the commitments made by the government in the initial stages of the pandemic last year.

When the vaccines were launched in January, there was a stockpile in India. The Covid numbers were at an "all-time low" and the vaccination drive had started successfully, he said.

At the same time, many other nations were in an "acute crisis" and in "desperate need of help". The government, he said, extended whatever help was possible.

Pointing out that the pandemic will "not be limited by geographical or political boundaries," he said "we will not be safe till everyone has been able to defeat the virus on a global scale".

Mr Poonawalla was given Y category security after the government had done a threat assessment amid anger in the country over vaccine shortage. Days later, he had left for the UK.

In a recent interview to the Times he had said he was getting aggressive calls from some of the most powerful people in India, demanding supplies of Covishield. The next day, he said his comments were "misinterpreted".