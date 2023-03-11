'Never Bowed Before Them': Lalu Yadav Slams BJP For 'Harassing' Family

The CBI had on March 7 interrogated former union railway minister Lalu Yadav for five hours.

Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, whose family and associates were raided by the Enforcement Directorate in the land-for-jobs case yesterday, today hit out at the BJP, accusing it of harassing his daughter, granddaughters, and pregnant daughter-in-law over 'baseless vindictive cases'.

"We have also seen the dark phase of Emergency. We fought that battle too. Today my daughters, little granddaughters, and pregnant daughter-in-law have been kept sitting for 15 hours by the BJP ED in baseless vindictive cases. Will BJP stoop to such a low level to fight a political battle with us?" he tweeted in Hindi.

हमने आपातकाल का काला दौर भी देखा है। हमने वह लड़ाई भी लड़ी थी। आधारहीन प्रतिशोधात्मक मामलों में आज मेरी बेटियों, नन्हें-मुन्ने नातियों और गर्भवती पुत्रवधु को भाजपाई ED ने 15 घंटों से बैठा रखा है। क्या इतने निम्नस्तर पर उतर कर बीजेपी हमसे राजनीतिक लड़ाई लड़ेंगी? — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) March 10, 2023

The former Bihar Chief Minister further said he has had an ideological fight against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the BJP, which will continue. "I have never bowed before them, and no one from my family and party will bow down before your politics," he added in another tweet.

The ED yesterday searched Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's Delhi house, days after the CBI questioned his parents, former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, on consecutive days. The searches also covered the premises linked to Mr Yadav's daughters Ragini Yadav, Chanda Yadav, and Hema Yadav, and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi, and Mumbai.

The CBI has summoned Tejashwi Yadav to appear for questioning in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam on Saturday, officials said.

The CBI had on March 7 interrogated former union railway minister Lalu Yadav for five hours in Delhi at his daughter Misa Bharti's Pandara Road house, where he is currently residing after his kidney transplant surgery. A day before, the probe agency had questioned Rabri Devi at her Patna residence.

The CBI case, which names the Yadav couple and their daughters Misa and Hema, among others, is based on accusations that Mr Yadav and his family members bought land at cheap rates in exchange for jobs during his tenure as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.