Nepal PM In India Live: PM Modi To Hold Delegation Level Talks With His Nepali Counterpart

Nepal PM in India: PM Oli met PM Narendra Modi at the ceremonial welcome

"Friendship is very important. We have developed our friendship according to time with a purpose to eradicate poverty, improve life standards. Our friendship is historical, renewed, developed and is very fruitful. Looking ahead and not looking back" 10:45 (IST) The Ministry of Exteral Affairs posted several images of Nepal PM's ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day. #InPics | Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli at the ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.



The Ministry of Exteral Affairs posted several images of Nepal PM's ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Rahul Gandhi met the Nepalese Prime Minister yesterday at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The meeting, according to Press Trust of India, lasted over half-an-hour. Former Union minister Anand Sharma was also present during the meeting. After the meeting, Congress' Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet, "Last evening I met Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli. We discussed a wide range of issues concerning our two countries." 10:29 (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Nepal counterpart yesterday ahead of the bilateral talks to be held later today. "Delighted to meet the Prime Minister of Nepal, Mr. K.P. Sharma Oli," PM Modi tweeted. He also tweeted several images with his Nepali counterpart at the PM's official residence in New Delhi. 10:25 (IST)

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli arrived in Delhi yesterday and was received at the airport by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. "Neighbourhood first! Prime Minister of Nepal K.P. Sharma Oli and Mrs. Radhika Shakya were warmly welcomed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh on their arrival in India. This is the first State visit of Prime Minister Oli after being elected as Prime Minister of Nepal," tweeted MEA spokesperson after the PM's arrival.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli who is on a three-day visit to India, received a ceremonial welcome in the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The prime minister arrived in Delhi yesterday and was received at the airport by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last evening and will hold delegation level talks later today. The two will also deliver press statements after the talks. This is Mr Oli's first visit to the country after he took charge as the prime minister for the second term in February. Along with possible deals to be discussed and signed by the two leaders, Mr Oil is expected to push India to complete previously promised infrastructure projects.