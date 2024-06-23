'So Much Pain For So Many Students': Outrage After NEET-PG Test Postponed

NEET PG Exam Postponed: Government is yet to announce the new date

Amid an escalating row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams NEET and NET, the Centre has postponed the NEET-Post Graduate exams which were to be held today.



The government said the decision was taken in the best interests of students and to maintain the sanctity of examination.

"Taking into consideration the recent incidents of allegations regarding the integrity of certain competitive examinations, the Ministry of Health has decided to undertake a thorough assessment of the robustness of processes of NEET-PG Entrance Examination, conducted by National Board of Examination for medical students," said the Health Ministry.

Several students and parents expressed anguish after the exam was postponed at the last hour. Many of the students had to travel to other cities to reach their assigned examination centres.

"Unbelievable. Sir, I unfortunately was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia 6 months earlier. I am in remission now but I have to take oral chemotherapy meds and still prepared day and night for the exam. These people have no idea the difficulty some of us go through," a student posted on X - earlier known as Twitter.

"Check this message from my junior. She is a mother now and entire family travelled. Imagine their pain. So much pain for so many students. First keep playing with the exam dates, prepone and now postpone the exams," an X user said.

"I travelled 168 kms , slept n woke to see its postponed. Mera desh mahaan hai," an aspirant said.

"I travelled 470km for exam .i am a resident of Himachal and work in himachal and i have given centre in Haryana's Hisar by nbems," a girl said.

"What is this? Every other exam has been postponed. Can you imagine how traumatic it could be for students to postpone examinations like #NEETPG one day before the exam? Nobody is giving shit , what's wrong in conducting exam tomorrow?," an X user said.

The authorities are under fire over the alleged irregularities in NEET and the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam.

The Centre yesterday removed the chief of the National Testing Agency (NTA) from his post. Subodh Kumar Singh, who was NTA director general, has been replaced by retired Indian Administration Service (IAS) officer Pradeep Singh Kharola.

The move came hours after the government constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols, structure and functioning of the NTA.



