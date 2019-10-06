Navratri 2019: Significance Of Navratri, Colours And Goddess Worship

Navratri 2019: It is a festival of nine nights

Navratri, the nine nights Hindu festival, is observed every year in October. This festival comes post-monsoon and is also called Sharada Navratri that is observed to honour Goddess Durga. Sharada means autumn.

The festival is celebrated in the bright half of the Hindu calendar month Ashvin, which falls in the Gregorian months of September and October. Navratri signifies a battle and victory of good over evil.

The festival, which commenced on September 29, is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. It will culminate on the tenth day with Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, on October 08.

During these nine days, devotees dress up, seek blessings of the Goddess Durga daily, light diyas, offer flowers and perform aarti in the morning and evening and observe fast to pay respect to the Goddess.

What one should not do during Navratris

One should avoid:

eating garlic and onions

not shave and cut hair

not eat non-vegetarian foods

not consume alcohol

Colour and Goddess associated with each Navratri day

First Navratri was on September 29, also known as Pratipada. On this day orange or shades of yellow is worn. Goddess Shailputri is worshipped on this day.

Second Navratri was on September 30 and is also known as Dwitiya. On this day white colour is worn. Goddess Brahmacharini is worhsipped on this day.

Third Navratri was on October 01. It is also known as Tritiya. People wear red colour on this day and Goddess Chandraghanta is worhsipped on this day.

Fourth Navratri was on October 02. It is also known as Chaturthi. Royal blue is the colour of this day.Goddess Kushmanda is worshipped on this day.

Fifth Navratri was on October 03. It is also known as Panchami. People wear yellow colour that represents happiness and brightness. Goddess Skandamata is worshipped on this day.

Sixth Navratri was on October 04. It is also known as Sashti. Goddess Katyayani is worhsipped on this day.

Seventh Navratri was on October 05. It is also known as Saptami. Grey is the colour of this day. Goddess Kalaratri is worshipped this day

Eighth Navratri was on October 06. It is also known as Ashtami. Many people perform kumari puja on this day. Purple is the colour of this day. People worship Goddess Mahagauri on this day.

Ninth Navratri was on October 07. It is also known as Navami. Peacock green is the colour of this day. Goddess Siddhidhatri is worshipped on this day.

