National Technology Day 2021: When Is Technology Day And Why Is It Marked

National Technology Day is marked on May 11th every year. National Technology Day is not just for scientists and engineers but also for anyone associated with ideating, innovating, and facilitating the dissemination of knowledge, information and taking the products or benefits to people at the grassroots level. National Technology Day is a great opportunity to appreciate the work and achievements of Indian scientists, engineers and innovators who help the country's growth and prosperity. No one can prosper alone. According to the UNESCO, ''Building bridges between all scientific disciplines, public policies and society is key..." and unless there is education for all the benefits of science will be limited to a select few. On National Technology Day, it is important to remember amid global climate crisis that ''clean energy is good business; it drives more jobs, cleaner air and better health.'' Goal 9 of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals says: ''Build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialization and foster innovation''
National Technology Day: Why India marks technology day on May 11
- India observes National Technology Day on May 11 to mark the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998.
- Pokhran nuclear tests were a series of five explosions conducted by India at the Indian Army's Pokhran Test Range.
- Former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, lovingly known as India's 'Missile Man' spearheaded the Pokhran tests.
- The then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared India a nuclear state, making it the sixth country to join the elite 'nuclear club'.
- The five nuclear tests were codenamed Operation Shakti and the whole operation is also known as Pokhran II.