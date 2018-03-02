NIA Lodges Case Against Bangladesh Terrorists Who Procured Forged Aadhaar, PAN Cards Following a directive of the home ministry, the NIA has lodged the case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Arms Act, an official statement said.

The 3 Bangladesh terrorists were arrested by Kolkata Police in 2017 (Representational) New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case in connection with the arrest of three alleged Bangladeshi terrorists, who were found to have procured forged Indian documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards.



Following a directive of the home ministry, the NIA has lodged the case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Arms Act, an official statement said.



Three members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) -- Samsad Mia alias Tanvir, Rizaul Islam alias Riyaz, both residents of Bangladesh, and Monotosh Dey alias Mona Da, a resident of West Bengal -- were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on November 21, 2017.



The accused allegedly sneaked into India and procured forged Aadhaar, PAN and voter-identity cards, the statement said.



Subsequently, one more Bangladeshi national - Umar Farukh alias Md Aftab Khan- was arrested on November 28, 2017 in connection with the case.



The ABT is a proscribed terrorist organisation in Bangladesh.







