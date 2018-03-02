NIA Lodges Case Against Bangladesh Terrorists Who Procured Forged Aadhaar, PAN Cards

Following a directive of the home ministry, the NIA has lodged the case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Arms Act, an official statement said.
Three members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) -- Samsad Mia alias Tanvir, Rizaul Islam alias Riyaz, both residents of Bangladesh, and Monotosh Dey alias Mona Da, a resident of West Bengal -- were arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police on November 21, 2017.
The accused allegedly sneaked into India and procured forged Aadhaar, PAN and voter-identity cards, the statement said.
The ABT is a proscribed terrorist organisation in Bangladesh.
