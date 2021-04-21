Nashik Hospital Tragedy ''Heart-Wrenching'': PM Modi

PM Modi, Amit Shah expressed grief over Nashik hospital tragedy, which killed 22 Covid patients

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of at least 22 COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Nashik on Wednesday. This after oxygen supply was interrupted due to a leakage in the storage facility. PM Modi described the tragedy as ''heart-wrenching''. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, ''...I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident.''

"The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Home Minister Amit Shah expressed ''deepest condolences'' to the family members of patients who lost their lives. "I am distressed to hear the news of the accident of oxygen leak in a hospital in Nashik. I express my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. "I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the other patients," Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

नासिक के एक अस्पताल में ऑक्सिजन लीक होने से हुई दुर्घटना का समाचार सुन व्यथित हूँ। इस हादसे में जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है उनकी इस अपूरणीय क्षति पर अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ। बाकी सभी मरीजों की कुशलता के लिए ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 21, 2021

At the Zakir Hussain Hospital, the Covid patients who died were on ventilators and in need of constant oxygen supply. Thick white fumes leaking from the tanker covered the area outside the hospital rapidly. ''This is an unfortunate incident. I spoke to Nashik municipal commissioner who has informed me that the situation is under control now. I'll be going to Nashik soon,'' Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister told news agency ANI. Nashik Guardian Mininister, Chhagan Bhujbal has already gone there, Mr Tope said, adding that a thorough probe into the incident will be conducted.