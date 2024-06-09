Six Former Chief Ministers In PM Modi's New Cabinet

Six former Chief Ministers will be part of the new cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is taking oath at the head of a council of 71 ministers today. His cabinet of 30 ministers will include the three-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Sinh Chouhan, former two-time Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Rajnath Singh and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. From the NDA allies, there are Jitan Ram Manjhi and HD Kumaraswamy, who had helmed Bihar and Karnataka for short stints.

before becoming Prime Minister, PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Besides 31 Cabinet ministers, PM Modi's new team includes five Ministers of State with Independent Charge and 35 junior ministers.

The council includes 11 ministers from NDA allies, who are bringing a wealth of experience and expertise.

The spotlight is on Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, which won 16 seats, and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United, which added 12 seats to the NDA tally. The BJP has won 240 seats -- 32 short of majority.