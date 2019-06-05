Under Amit Shah, Home Ministry Gains Centrestage After PM's Office

On Tuesday, Amit Shah held a series of meetings with many union ministers (File Photo)

Political activity in the North Block, the seat of the government, signals a new phase at the Centre -- one in which the home ministry has emerged as the hub of activity. Since Amit Shah took charge of the ministry four days ago, governors, chief ministers and cabinet ministers have been making a beeline for his office - pushing a bureaucrat to dub it the "new corridor of power".

So far, under every government at the Centre, the finance ministry came next in importance to the Prime Minister's Office. The last stint of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was no different - with Union Minister Arun Jaitley being the key power centre.

On Tuesday, Mr Shah held a series of meetings - the list includes foreign minister S Jaishankar, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, commerce and railway minister Piyush Goyal and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

All of them downplayed the agenda of the meeting.

"I was here to have coffee with the minister," said Piyush Goyal. "I came for tea and biscuits," petroleum minister Dharamendra Pradhan joked. Then in a more serious vein, he added that Amit Shah being the party chief, ministers and leaders dropping in to meet him was extremely natural.

Sources later said the meeting, which was also attended by the officials of the Niti Aayog, was on the technical aspects of petroleum.

"This is the first time such an inter-ministerial meeting was held under the second Modi government. Under the last home minister, apart from home related inter-ministerial meetings, such gatherings barely took place," recalled a bureaucrat who served under Rajnath Singh.

Mr Singh is now the defence minister, taking over from Nirmala Sitharaman, who has become the country's first full-time woman finance minister.

Party insiders said Mr Shah holding the meetings indicates his primacy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the last two years, bureaucrats took a laid back approach on issues and decision making had become somewhat slow, but now there is a new kind of energy in them," said one of the bureaucrats in the ministry on condition of anonymity.

Mr Shah, a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nearly a couple of decades, had crafted the two national elections around the PM - a formula that proved hugely successful.

But though the question of his joining the ministry came up in 2014, the ace-politician had made it clear that he was not ready to take a hand in statecraft at the national level yet. Asked the same question when he entered the Rajya Sabha, he had laughed it off, saying, "Don't push me".

This time, after days of speculation and suspense, he was named the country's new home minister.

Sadar Vallabh Bhai Patel was considered one of the most decisive home ministers of the country. Years later, LK Advani tried to emulate his example.