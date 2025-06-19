Only 12% Women In Real Estate, National Council Aims To Bridge Gap

India's growing real estate sector, which is reportedly projected to reach $1 trillion by 2030, is seeing gradual growth in the participation of women. However, they currently only comprise 11-12% of the workforce, according to reports.

The women's wing of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), known as NAREDCO Mahi, is working to change that. NAREDCO, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, is focused on the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Through NAREDCO Mahi, women are being empowered to take on key roles across the real estate value chain. The roles include design, planning, site supervision, and finance.

"We are actively engaging with stakeholders to create inclusive pathways for women through our upskilling and outreach programmes," said Ms Smita Patil, President of NAREDCO Mahi. "In Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, women are now visible in legal, marketing, and client-facing roles that were once uncharted," she added.

According to NAREDCO's data, 1 in 5 architects in India is a woman. Similarly, in Tier 1 cities, more women are leading real estate advisory firms than ever before.

With the help of their formal training plans, digital certification programmes and labour training drills, the NAREDCO Mahi aims to provide upskilling opportunities to unskilled women labourers as well as promote their participation in skilled jobs like site engineering and construction planning.