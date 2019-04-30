Asaram's Son Narayan Sai Sentenced To Life In Rape Case: Report

Asaram's son Narayan Sai has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Gujarat court

Narayan Sai, the son of rape convict Asaram, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Gujarat's Surat in a rape case, news agency ANI reported.

Narayan Sai was arrested in 2013 in rape of a Surat-based woman, who was a disciple of his father between 2002 and 2005. The rape case was filed in 2013 when the woman and her sister approached police.

The woman had accused Sai of repeated sexual assault when she was living at Asaram's ashram in Surat. Narayan Sai was arrested from Harayana's Pipli.

A Jodhpur court had convicted his father Asaram and two of his associates in a 2013 rape case. He is currently serving a life term sentence in the Jodhpur central jail.

