Spa, Gym, Noise Control Technology: 5 Features Of The Longest River Cruise

MV Ganga Vilas is the first cruise vessel to be made in India. It will travel 3,200 km in 51 days. 32 Swiss tourists will take the maiden journey to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.

This five-star moving hotel has 18 suites with the capacity of 36 tourists, the cruise's director has said, adding that it has accommodation for 40 crew members. The luxury ship 62 meters in length and 12 meters wide and requires a draft of 1.4 meters.

The cruise has been fitted with modern facilities like spa, salon, and gym. It is also equipped with a pollution-free system and noise control technology.

There is a Sewage Treatment Plant on board so that no sewage flows into the Ganges, as well as a filtration plant which purifies the Ganga water for bathing and other purposes.