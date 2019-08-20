Must Balance Privacy With Governance Needs: Top Court On Facebook's Plea

Facebook and WhatsApp asked that all petitions be transferred to the Supreme Court.

There has to be a balance between privacy and how to govern, the Supreme Court said today, hearing Facebook Inc's petition asking that the top court hear all cases related to demands for linking Aadhaar to social media accounts and tracing the source of WhatsApp messages. Various cases are being heard by the high courts of Madras, Bombay and Madhya Pradesh and Orissa.

The court issued notice to Facebook, Twitter, Google, YouTube, the centre and Tamil Nadu asking for their response by September 13 on whether the petitions should be transferred from high courts across India to the Supreme Court.

"There is a conflict between privacy and how the government should run the country when crimes are committed. There has to be a balance... under what condition information can be given and to whom," the Supreme Court said.

Facebook and WhatsApp, asking that all petitions be transferred to the top court, said it was a matter of high magnitude and affected the privacy of the entire nation.

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu government had told the Supreme Court that social media profiles of users need to be linked with Aadhaar numbers to check the circulation of fake, defamatory and pornographic content as also anti-national and terror material.

Facebook Inc is resisting the state's suggestion on grounds that the sharing of the 12-digit Aadhaar number, the biometric unique identity, would violate privacy policy of users.

Facebook Inc had said it cannot share the Aadhaar number with a third party as the content on its instant messaging WhatsApp was end-to-end encrypted and no one can access it.

The Tamil Nadu government, which is deep into a case related to the deadly Blue Whale game, argued that the centre was struggling to find out who the creator of the game was and who gives directions.

"Someone says he is a young person from Russia. A number of people have died in India playing the Blue Whale. Let the Madras High Court continue with its hearing," said Attorney General KK Venugopal, representing Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court said: "We are aware of Blue Whale. What is happening in dark web is worse than Blue Whale. The idea of the Madras High court expanding the issue was that if need be, shouldn't the intermediary inform the police about details of person for crime detection? We are not examining the merits of the case, only dealing with the transfer of the cases to the Supreme Court."

