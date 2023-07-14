Muslim World League Chief Says Islam Has No Place For Extremism

Al-Issa also said people who pursue the path of violence shall be defeated.

Islam has no place for extremism and believes in protecting humanity, Muslim World League secretary general Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa said on Friday as he delivered the 'Khutbah' or sermon at the Jama Masjid here.

A 'Khutbah is traditionally delivered on Fridays ahead of the Jumma prayers.

Al-Issa also said people who pursue the path of violence shall be defeated.

He added that Islam gives great importance to good moral character and Muslims must be kind to everyone.

"Islam does not like double-speak and Muslims need to be truthful," the Muslim World League secretary general said in his sermon delivered in Arabic.

He said Islam has no place for extremism and teaches respect for entire humanity.

Islam believes in protecting humanity, he said and added that Islamic message respects geography, context and diversity.

"A true believer walks on the right path and must be kind hearted," he said.

Al-Issa, who is on a visit to India, has met President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A day after meeting Modi, Al-Issa on Wednesday had hailed the prime minister's "passionate perspective" towards inclusive growth and said that they agreed on the importance of working together to confront all aspects of extremism and hatred, regardless of their source.

MWL is an international NGO headquartered in Mecca, with members from all Islamic countries and sects.

It aims to present Islam and its tolerant principles, provide humanitarian aid, extend bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all, engage in positive openness to all cultures and civilisations, follow the path of centrism and moderation, and ward off movements calling for extremism, violence and exclusion.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)